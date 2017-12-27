Dr. Peter Drewes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drewes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Drewes, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Drewes, MD
Dr. Peter Drewes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Drewes' Office Locations
Valley Women's Health - Provo585 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (435) 264-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drewes?
I met with him twice during maternity care prior to delivering. Each time he was professional and answered all my questions without making me feel dumb or ill-informed. I waited less than 10 minutes at each appointment to see him from the time I walked in the door.
About Dr. Peter Drewes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drewes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drewes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drewes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Drewes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drewes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drewes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drewes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.