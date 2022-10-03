Overview

Dr. Peter Duch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Duch works at Peter M Duch MD in Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.