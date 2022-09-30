Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Duffy, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Duffy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Watauga Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Evangelical Community Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Watauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was terrific, explained to me the procedure and what to expect. Super nice man.
About Dr. Peter Duffy, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1548213481
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University and Veteran's Administration Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffy speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
