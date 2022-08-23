Dr. Peter Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Edelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Edelstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 100A, Sanford, FL 32771
Directions
(321) 283-2100
Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We could not have asked for a better physician/surgeon then Dr. Edelstein. We were on a long journey with our brother in four different hospitals, countless hospitalist and doctors in the last seven months and it was often a discouraging process because no one seemed to care about our brother, but then we met Dr. Edelstein and everything changed! He cared, he listened he heard our brother! He spent time teaching us, telling us the truth. He dignified our brothers last days by caring and we cannot thank him enough for that! Sadly our brother went into Dr. Edelstein‘s care as a very sick man, losing his battle towards health last week. But we are so grateful for all he did do! HCA Florida lake Monroe Hospital is fortunate to have such a gifted surgeon/physician, but an even better human being! -Grateful the Baker family
About Dr. Peter Edelstein, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1912426115
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
