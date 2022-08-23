See All General Surgeons in Sanford, FL
Dr. Peter Edelstein, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Peter Edelstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 100A, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 283-2100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 23, 2022
    We could not have asked for a better physician/surgeon then Dr. Edelstein. We were on a long journey with our brother in four different hospitals, countless hospitalist and doctors in the last seven months and it was often a discouraging process because no one seemed to care about our brother, but then we met Dr. Edelstein and everything changed! He cared, he listened he heard our brother! He spent time teaching us, telling us the truth. He dignified our brothers last days by caring and we cannot thank him enough for that! Sadly our brother went into Dr. Edelstein‘s care as a very sick man, losing his battle towards health last week. But we are so grateful for all he did do! HCA Florida lake Monroe Hospital is fortunate to have such a gifted surgeon/physician, but an even better human being! -Grateful the Baker family
    The Baker Family — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Edelstein, MD
    About Dr. Peter Edelstein, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912426115
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

