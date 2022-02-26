Overview of Dr. Peter Edenhoffer, MD

Dr. Peter Edenhoffer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Edenhoffer works at Net Neurology Diagnostic Clinic in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.