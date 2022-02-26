Dr. Peter Edenhoffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edenhoffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Edenhoffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Edenhoffer, MD
Dr. Peter Edenhoffer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Edenhoffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Edenhoffer's Office Locations
-
1
Net Neurodiagnostic Clinic2655 NE LOOP 286, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 784-1593
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edenhoffer?
After years of unresolved pain by numerous doctors and an unbelievable amount of narcotics being prescribed which only made my brain think the pain was gone and yet the problem never being fixed; I started seeing a new Primary Care Physician who had CT scans and MRI's done on the areas of my back that were sooooo painful, he found compression fracture, bulging discs and other worrisome problem areas. He immediately referred me to Dr. Peter Edenhoffer for Kyphoplasty on the compression fracture. OH, MY!!! I left Dr. Edenhoffer's office with the pain on the compression fracture completely GONE!!! It has been over a week and I have a euphoric joy going on with this NEW, REFRESHING HOPE that I am experiencing. His staff is absolutely joyful to be around. They are All caring, attentive and helpful. Where have they been all my life. Along with my PCP and Dr. Edenhoffer I see a light at the end of the tunnel at last and without narcotics. Thank you, Dr. Edenhoffer and staff.
About Dr. Peter Edenhoffer, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790898963
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edenhoffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edenhoffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edenhoffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edenhoffer works at
Dr. Edenhoffer has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edenhoffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Edenhoffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edenhoffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edenhoffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edenhoffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.