Overview of Dr. Peter Edwards, MD

Dr. Peter Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.