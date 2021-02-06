Dr. Peter Ennever, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ennever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ennever, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Ennever, MD
Dr. Peter Ennever, MD is a Hematology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ennever works at
Dr. Ennever's Office Locations
Medical Center of High Point Cancer Center2630 Willard Dairy Rd Ste 300, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 884-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ennever and his staff were so kind and helpful during my father’s cancer treatment. I highly recommend his office.
About Dr. Peter Ennever, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154372738
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ennever has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ennever accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ennever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ennever has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ennever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ennever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ennever.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ennever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ennever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.