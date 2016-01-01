See All Family Doctors in Bagley, MN
Dr. Peter Eriksson, MD

Family Medicine
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Eriksson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bagley, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River, Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital and Perham Health.

Dr. Eriksson works at Essentia Health-Bagley Clinic in Bagley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Bagley Clinic
    121 Central St W, Bagley, MN 56621

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Peter Eriksson, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1053338913
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Deer River
    • Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital
    • Perham Health

    Dr. Peter Eriksson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eriksson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eriksson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eriksson works at Essentia Health-Bagley Clinic in Bagley, MN. View the full address on Dr. Eriksson’s profile.

    Dr. Eriksson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eriksson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eriksson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eriksson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

