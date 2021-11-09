See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Fabricant, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Fabricant, MD

Dr. Peter Fabricant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Fabricant works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fabricant's Office Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 (212) 606-1996
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 (203) 705-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2021
    Excellent doctor, highly educated, companionate!!!
    katerina strnadova — Nov 09, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Fabricant, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972762433
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Children's Hospital
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    • University of Rochester
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Fabricant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabricant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fabricant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fabricant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fabricant has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabricant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabricant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabricant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabricant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabricant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

