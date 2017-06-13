See All Vascular Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Faries, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.1 (11)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Faries, MD

Dr. Peter Faries, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Faries works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faries' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Vascular Surgery -Guggenheim Pavilion
    1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Faries, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1033123252
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Faries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faries has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faries works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Faries’s profile.

    Dr. Faries has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Faries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faries.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

