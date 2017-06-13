Overview of Dr. Peter Faries, MD

Dr. Peter Faries, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Faries works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.