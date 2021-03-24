Overview of Dr. Peter Farrugia, MD

Dr. Peter Farrugia, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Colts Neck, NJ.



Dr. Farrugia works at ADVANCED HEART AND VASCULAR OF CENTRAL JERSEY in Colts Neck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.