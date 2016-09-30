Overview of Dr. Peter Fay, MD

Dr. Peter Fay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Fay works at Sccmhd -fair Oaks Mental Health Center in Sunnyvale, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.