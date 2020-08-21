Overview

Dr. Peter Feibish, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry.



Dr. Feibish works at Hoboken Orthodontics, LLP in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Hoboken, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.