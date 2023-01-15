Dr. Peter Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fenton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Fenton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
Utah Gastroenterology - Main Salt Lake Office6360 S 3000 E Ste 320, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 264-5990
Utah Gastroenterology - Riverton Office12391 S 4000 W Ste 100, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (435) 264-5991
- Lakeview Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Fenton is thorough, professional and explains everything. I bet he has done 10,000 colonoscopies. The secret to a great colonoscopy is to have a professional do it and Dr Fenton is a professional. I would recommend him to any of my children.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952311797
- Emory University Hospital
- University Va
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenton has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
