Dr. Peter Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Fernandez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Lakewood Ranch8936 77th Ter E Unit 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 758-7300
-
2
Sunshine Spine and Pain Specialists, PLLC3920 Bee Ridge Rd Ste Ca, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 867-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
Many visits to his last practice.
About Dr. Peter Fernandez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457560294
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.