Dr. Peter Fernandez, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Fernandez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Fernandez works at Sarasota Pain Relief Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood Ranch
    8936 77th Ter E Unit 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 758-7300
  2. 2
    Sunshine Spine and Pain Specialists, PLLC
    3920 Bee Ridge Rd Ste Ca, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 867-7463
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Radiculopathy
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Radiculopathy

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457560294
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

