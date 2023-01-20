Overview

Dr. Peter Fernandez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Fernandez works at Sarasota Pain Relief Center in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.