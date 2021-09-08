Overview of Dr. Peter Ferrara, MD

Dr. Peter Ferrara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.