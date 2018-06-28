Overview of Dr. Peter Fillerup, DPM

Dr. Peter Fillerup, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fillerup works at Foot and Ankle Center of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.