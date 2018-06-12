Dr. Peter Finamore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finamore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Finamore, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Finamore, MD
Dr. Peter Finamore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They graduated from St George',S University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Finamore's Office Locations
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore376 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 539-5400
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at Huntington752 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 470-8940Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
North Shore LIJ Medical Group - Urogynecology200 Motor Pkwy Ste D-22, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 273-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor you could ever want. Caring considerate very professional makes you feel at eas e
About Dr. Peter Finamore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1073532461
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Med Center
- Buffalo General Hospital
- St George',S University
