Dr. Peter Finamore, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (33)
Map Pin Small Bay Shore, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Finamore, MD

Dr. Peter Finamore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They graduated from St George',S University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Finamore works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Hauppauge, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finamore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore
    376 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 539-5400
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at Huntington
    752 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 470-8940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    North Shore LIJ Medical Group - Urogynecology
    200 Motor Pkwy Ste D-22, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 273-3080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Adenomyosis

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    Peach State Health Plan
    QualCare
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 12, 2018
    The best doctor you could ever want. Caring considerate very professional makes you feel at eas e
    Claudia in Greenlawn, NY — Jun 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Finamore, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073532461
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hospital University Med Center
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    • St George',S University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Finamore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finamore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finamore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finamore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finamore has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finamore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Finamore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finamore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finamore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finamore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

