Overview of Dr. Peter Finamore, MD

Dr. Peter Finamore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They graduated from St George',S University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Finamore works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Hauppauge, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.