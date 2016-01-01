Dr. Peter Fischl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fischl, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Fischl, MD
Dr. Peter Fischl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.
Dr. Fischl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fischl's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Valley Hospital16850 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 241-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischl?
About Dr. Peter Fischl, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1841374055
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischl works at
Dr. Fischl has seen patients for Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.