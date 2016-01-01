Overview of Dr. Peter Fischl, MD

Dr. Peter Fischl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fischl works at Desert Valley Medical Center in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.