Dr. Peter Fisher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (15)
San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Fisher, MD

Dr. Peter Fisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Fisher works at MGB Plastic Surgery Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MGB Plastic Surgery Associates of San Antonio
    7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 1009, San Antonio, TX 78229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 29, 2020
    Dr. Fischer is a warm caring doctor. He performed a breast reduction on me 17 years ago and my boobs are still perfect ??. I would highly recommend him for procedures.
    Andrea — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Fisher, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124118328
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Johannesburg Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
