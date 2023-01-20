Overview of Dr. Peter Fisher, MD

Dr. Peter Fisher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sandy, UT. They completed their residency with University of Michigan



Dr. Fisher works at Granger Medical Summit Urology in Sandy, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Prostatitis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.