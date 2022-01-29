Overview of Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD

Dr. Peter Fitzgibbons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Fitzgibbons works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Bethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.