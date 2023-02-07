Overview of Dr. Peter Foote, MD

Dr. Peter Foote, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.



Dr. Foote works at Milwaukee Eye Care in Bayside, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.