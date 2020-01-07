Overview

Dr. Peter Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Ford works at Sansum Clinic Dermatology in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Actinic Keratosis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.