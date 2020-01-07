Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Ford works at
Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ford is one of the better dermatologists I've been to. Knowledgeable and personable.
About Dr. Peter Ford, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164451639
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Warts, Actinic Keratosis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.