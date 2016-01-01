Overview of Dr. Peter Franklin, MD

Dr. Peter Franklin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health - Moose Lake and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Franklin works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Ashland, WI, Hayward, WI, Moose Lake, MN and Spooner, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.