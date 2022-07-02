Overview

Dr. Peter Frechie, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Frechie works at Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group, PC in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.