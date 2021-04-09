Dr. Freed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Freed, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Freed, MD
Dr. Peter Freed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Freed's Office Locations
- 1 122 E 42nd St Ste 3200, New York, NY 10168 Directions (917) 834-7165
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freed changed my life. He challenged me to look at parts of myself that I had not looked at before. I feel like I have healed and grown so much since seeing him as my therapist and psychiatrist. For the first time, I felt seen and heard by a therapist. If you want a therapist who challenges you to grow, and learn about yourself, he is a perfect fit.
About Dr. Peter Freed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
