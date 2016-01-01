Overview of Dr. Peter Freeman, MD

Dr. Peter Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Freeman works at RENO EYE INSTITUTE in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.