Overview of Dr. Peter Frelinghuysen, MD

Dr. Peter Frelinghuysen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Frelinghuysen works at Spine Associates in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.