Dr. Peter Frelinghuysen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Frelinghuysen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Spine Associates1155 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 360-6500
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Humana
Dr. Frelinghuysen was intelligent, responsive and made me feel I was in capable hands. He is well regarded and successfully operated on someone I know. Elizabeth Horn
About Dr. Peter Frelinghuysen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Frelinghuysen accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frelinghuysen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
