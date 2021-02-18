Dr. Peter Fretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fretz, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Fretz, MD
Dr. Peter Fretz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Fretz works at
Dr. Fretz's Office Locations
Elkhart105 N Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions
Goshen1302 College Ave Ste 2, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fretz?
He is VERY thorough and LISTENS to you. Explains things to you in normal everyday language. He's understanding , patient and compassionate. I HIGHLY recommend him as your urologist.
About Dr. Peter Fretz, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Elkhart General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fretz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fretz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fretz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fretz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fretz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.