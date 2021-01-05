Dr. Peter Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Friedman, MD is a Dermatologist in New City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Burton Allyn MD PC200 E Eckerson Rd, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 352-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
I would certainly recommend Dr. Friedman. He is personable, thorough & takes time to answer any questions. Wait time is usually not more than 10 minutes. Nice staff as well.
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.