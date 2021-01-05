Overview

Dr. Peter Friedman, MD is a Dermatologist in New City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Friedman works at Burton Allyn MD PC in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.