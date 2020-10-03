Overview

Dr. Peter Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.