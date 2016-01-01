Dr. Peter Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Fung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Fung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Garfield Medical Center, Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Fung works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Specialists A Medical Corp.220 S 1ST ST, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 281-8663
-
2
Cardiology Care630 S Raymond Ave Unit 204, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 340-4888
-
3
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Specialists101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 103, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 728-0655
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Garfield Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fung?
About Dr. Peter Fung, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Cantonese
- 1871519561
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Stanford University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung works at
Dr. Fung has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fung speaks Arabic and Cantonese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.