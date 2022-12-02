Dr. Peter Gach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gach, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Gach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Gach works at
Locations
-
1
Gach, Peter H. M.D., LLC2825 N State Road 7 Ste 202, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 968-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gach?
With my many stomach issues like ulcers and Gerd and now I have an esophagus disease I have been seeing Dr GACH for many yrs. He did two endoscopy procedures without any problems. He is very professional. Has great bedside manners. He listens. He is compassionate and came into the operating room before and after my procedure to explain everything and make sure I was ok. Then he even called me after my procedure to make sure I was doing ok. Michele at the front desk is nice too. Even though I moved an hour away I will follow him anywhere! I just don’t like the hospitals he is affiliated with. They got bad reviews. That scares me. Especially with Covid and the flu going around. I want a GOOD CLEAN HOSPITAL!!! See you soon Doc! Third esophagus procedure : (
About Dr. Peter Gach, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1811929029
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Lehigh University
