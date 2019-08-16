Dr. Peter Galea, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Galea, DPM
Overview of Dr. Peter Galea, DPM
Dr. Peter Galea, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI.
Dr. Galea works at
Dr. Galea's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Foot and Ankle Center14555 Levan Rd Ste E302, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 591-6625Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Michigan Foot and Ankle Center24725 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 270, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 353-9300Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galea?
Dr. Galea is great working with older patients. He is very respectful and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Peter Galea, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1225035397
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galea works at
Dr. Galea has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Galea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.