Dr. Peter Gambacorta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Gambacorta, DO
Dr. Peter Gambacorta, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Amherst, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Gambacorta's Office Locations
Excelsior Orthopaedics8750 Transit Rd Ste 105, East Amherst, NY 14051 Directions (716) 250-9999
Excelsior Orthopaedics3925 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-9999
Williamsville36 N Union Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 636-1470
Kenmore2914 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 Directions (716) 636-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had rotator cuff surgery. Dr G. Took the time to sit with us and explain what needed to be done. After surgery, he came to the waiting room and sat with me telling me what he found and what was done. He listened and answered my questions. I would give him 10 stars if I could. He and his staff are the best!
About Dr. Peter Gambacorta, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Boston / Harvard Medical School
- South Pointe Hospital/ Cleveland Clinic Health System
- Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gambacorta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gambacorta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gambacorta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambacorta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambacorta.
