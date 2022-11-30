Overview of Dr. Peter Garcia, MD

Dr. Peter Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX.



Dr. Garcia works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.