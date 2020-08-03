Overview of Dr. Peter Gerbino, MD

Dr. Peter Gerbino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Gerbino works at Monterey Jnt Rplcmnt/Spts Medcn in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.