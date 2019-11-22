See All Neurosurgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD

Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Cole, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Gerszten works at University Neurosurgical Assoc in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Spine Fracture Treatment and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerszten's Office Locations

    University Neurosurgical Assoc
    200 Lothrop St Ste B-400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-0958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Cole
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Spine Fracture Treatment
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Gerszten?

    Nov 22, 2019
    l traveled from erie pa. on oct. 16 to have surgery on a herniated l-4 disc. the disc interfered with my sciatica nerve. the pain was unbearable in my hip and down my lower left leg. Dr. Greszten performed the surgery and i have my quality of life back pain free. He saved my life,Also the care and his staff were wonderful.
    Richard P. Edinger — Nov 22, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891768883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UPMC
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerszten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerszten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerszten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerszten works at University Neurosurgical Assoc in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gerszten’s profile.

    Dr. Gerszten has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Spine Fracture Treatment and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerszten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerszten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerszten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerszten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerszten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

