Overview of Dr. Peter Ghobrial, MD

Dr. Peter Ghobrial, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Ghobrial works at Division of Hospital Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.