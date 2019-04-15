See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. Peter Giammanco, DO

Geriatric Medicine
4.6 (18)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Giammanco, DO

Dr. Peter Giammanco, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jeanes Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Giammanco works at GAMBRO HEALTHCARE - ELKINS PARK in Elkins Park, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giammanco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeanes Hospital Womens Imaging Center
    8380 Old York Rd Ste 100, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 517-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jeanes Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Headache
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Headache

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2019
    Need dr giammanco back !!! Can’t replace him . My family has so many medical issues and we can’t find anyone like him anywhere . My dad and mother’s health have deteriorated without him . My children need him and mostly I need him
    — Apr 15, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Giammanco, DO

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    NPI Number
    • 1275691982
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
