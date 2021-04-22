Overview of Dr. Peter Gochee, MD

Dr. Peter Gochee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gochee works at Saint Luke's Ear Nose & Throat Specialists-North in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.