Dr. Peter Goldschmidt, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (18)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Goldschmidt, MD

Dr. Peter Goldschmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital, Essentia Health - Moose Lake, Essentia Health-Virginia, Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital, Lake View Memorial Hospital, North Shore Health, Rainy Lake Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Goldschmidt works at Orthopaedic Associates in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN and Two Harbors, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldschmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duluth
    1000 E 1st St Ste 404, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 722-5513
  2. 2
    Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital
    1601 Golf Course Rd, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 326-7344
  3. 3
    Lake View Clinic
    1010 4th St, Two Harbors, MN 55616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 834-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Lakewalk Surgery Center Inc
    1420 London Rd Ste 100, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 728-0650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital
  • Essentia Health - Moose Lake
  • Essentia Health-Virginia
  • Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital
  • Lake View Memorial Hospital
  • North Shore Health
  • Rainy Lake Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 05, 2018
    Dr. Goldschmidt is a fantastic surgeon. He fixed my collarbone and had me back to normal in no time. He is very down to earth and practical on top of being an extremely skilled surgeon. I didn't actually choose him, he was assigned to me, but I will ask for him by name if I ever break myself again. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Rich in DULUTH, MN — Sep 05, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Goldschmidt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225033723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldschmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldschmidt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldschmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldschmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldschmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

