Dr. Peter Goldschmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Goldschmidt, MD
Dr. Peter Goldschmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital, Essentia Health - Moose Lake, Essentia Health-Virginia, Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital, Lake View Memorial Hospital, North Shore Health, Rainy Lake Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Goldschmidt's Office Locations
Duluth1000 E 1st St Ste 404, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 722-5513
Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital1601 Golf Course Rd, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions (218) 326-7344
Lake View Clinic1010 4th St, Two Harbors, MN 55616 Directions (218) 834-7200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Lakewalk Surgery Center Inc1420 London Rd Ste 100, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 728-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital
- Essentia Health - Moose Lake
- Essentia Health-Virginia
- Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital
- Lake View Memorial Hospital
- North Shore Health
- Rainy Lake Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldschmidt is a fantastic surgeon. He fixed my collarbone and had me back to normal in no time. He is very down to earth and practical on top of being an extremely skilled surgeon. I didn't actually choose him, he was assigned to me, but I will ask for him by name if I ever break myself again. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Peter Goldschmidt, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225033723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
