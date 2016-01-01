Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gontzes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Allergists & Immunologists
- NY
- Jackson Heights
- Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD
Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Gontzes works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Jackson Heights3731 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 424-0061
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Allergy Skin Testing
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Allergy Treatment
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Radioallergosorbent Test
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Drug or Food Challenge
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat IgA Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Immunodeficiency Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Latex Allergy
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obesity Counseling
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gontzes?
About Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD
- Allergy
- 42 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1083897458
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hopsital Med Center|Lsu Med Ctr/Charity Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gontzes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gontzes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gontzes works at
Dr. Gontzes has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gontzes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gontzes speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gontzes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gontzes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gontzes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gontzes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.