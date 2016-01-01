See All Allergists & Immunologists in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD

Allergy
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Gontzes works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Jackson Heights in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Jackson Heights
    3731 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 424-0061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Hives
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Drug Allergy Testing
Food Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Wellness Examination
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anemia
Angioedema
Anosmia
Arthritis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug or Food Challenge
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Emphysema
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypothyroidism
IgA Deficiency
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Impetigo
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Latex Allergy
Lice
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083897458
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale Hopsital Med Center|Lsu Med Ctr/Charity Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gontzes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gontzes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gontzes works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Jackson Heights in Jackson Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gontzes’s profile.

    Dr. Gontzes has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gontzes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gontzes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gontzes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gontzes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gontzes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

