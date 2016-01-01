Overview

Dr. Peter Gontzes, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Gontzes works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Jackson Heights in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.