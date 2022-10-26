Overview

Dr. Peter Gottesfeld, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yorktown Heights, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gottesfeld works at MDVIP - Yorktown Heights, New York in Yorktown Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.