Dr. Peter Grays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Grays, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Grays, MD
Dr. Peter Grays, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Grays works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grays' Office Locations
-
1
General & Laproscopic Sgy Ctr9 Medical Pkwy Ste 102, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (817) 267-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Peter E. Grays, M.D. Surgical Center1909 Central Dr Ste 202, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 571-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grays?
Dr. Grays is an excellent physician. I have been seeing him for years and feel extremely comfortable and well taken care of by him. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a general surgeon. He is very caring, knowledgeable, and approachable. I always have a good experience with him. I trust his opinion on other physicians outside his specialty that he had recommended to me as well.
About Dr. Peter Grays, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306868716
Education & Certifications
- Columbus Hosp
- University Of Illinois
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grays has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grays works at
Dr. Grays has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grays speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Grays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.