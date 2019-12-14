Overview of Dr. Peter Grays, MD

Dr. Peter Grays, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Grays works at General & Laproscopic Sgy Ctr in Dallas, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.