Dr. Peter Gregor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Gregor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 255 N El Cielo Rd Ste C326, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 969-6535
-
2
Lakeside Heart and Vascular Center Pllc2082 Mesquite Ave Ste 100A, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Gregor, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1528021235
Education & Certifications
- QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
