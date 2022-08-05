Dr. Peter Grossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Grossi, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Grossi, MD
Dr. Peter Grossi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Grossi works at
Dr. Grossi's Office Locations
Duke Neurosurgery3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 410, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5650
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 869-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery enabled me to walk again
About Dr. Peter Grossi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881863744
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
