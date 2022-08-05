Overview of Dr. Peter Grossi, MD

Dr. Peter Grossi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Grossi works at Duke Neurosurgery in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Spinal Fusion and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.