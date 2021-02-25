Dr. Peter Guirguis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Guirguis, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Guirguis, MD
Dr. Peter Guirguis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Guirguis works at
Dr. Guirguis' Office Locations
-
1
Guirguis Obstetrics & Gynecology Pllc464 77th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 680-8383
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Park Slope506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 522 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 768-8500
-
4
Perinatal Diagnostic Centers of New York & Nj174 LILY POND AVE, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 355-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guirguis?
I highly recommend Dr. Peter Guirguis. This was my first visit, and I found him both focused and relaxed, personable, professional and kind. He explained everything in a detailed, unhurried way and took the time to listen to and address my concerns and questions. I would normally not choose a male gyn, but I plan on staying with him.
About Dr. Peter Guirguis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497945950
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guirguis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guirguis works at
Dr. Guirguis has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guirguis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guirguis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guirguis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.