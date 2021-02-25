Overview of Dr. Peter Guirguis, MD

Dr. Peter Guirguis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Guirguis works at Guirguis Obstetrics And Gynecology Group in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.