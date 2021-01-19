Dr. Peter Haines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Haines, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Haines, MD
Dr. Peter Haines, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
Dr. Haines' Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Plastic Surgery300 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 907-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haines and his team are awesome! They were very helpful and easy to get in touch with. Dr. Haines is so kind and made me feel comfortable before and after the procedure. I am so thankful I chose him to perform my breast augmentation. They turned out so great!
About Dr. Peter Haines, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Vt
- U Va Sch Med
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
